Photo Credit: The Main Event With Andrew Marchand

Legendary Raiders owner Al Davis’ most famous motto, “Just win, baby,” still resonates more than 13 years after his death.

But he also had another rule to live by: Don’t swear at women. Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask, now a CBS Sports Network analyst, said this week Davis claimed to always follow that rule — except when he talked to her.

Trask appeared on The Main Event with Andrew Marchand podcast this week and explained the strange reason Davis didn’t follow his “no swearing at women” rule with her. She recalled a meeting years ago, when Davis said, “I try very, very hard not to swear in front of women.”

Trask, who served as Raiders CEO from 1997 through 2013, recalled her baffled reaction: “I start looking around at all my colleagues like, ‘Did he just say that?’ And we all start smiling. And then I hear him say … ‘And even if I do swear in front of you, for which I apologize, I never swear at women.’

“Well at this point, I’m just flabbergasted and I throw my hands in the air,” Trask told Marchand. “The pen I’m holding flies out of my hand and thunks down on the table. And he looks over and sees the look on my face.

“And he says, and this is a quote, ‘Oh Amy — I swear at Amy, because I don’t think of her as a woman.'”

Al Davis said he didn’t swear at women, but made an exception for his CEO Amy Trask. She tells the story. Trask, the 75th-ranked game-changer in NFL history, is The Main Event for a special Weds presentation this week. pic.twitter.com/CdZdeQGjyY — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) November 27, 2024

Trask is staying busy these days as an analyst on The Other Pregame Show on CBS Sports Network. She had an interesting idea on Sunday’s show. The NFL announced Friday it is flexing the Week 16 Thursday Night Football game, with the Broncos vs. Chargers game replacing the original Bengals-Browns matchup. Trask noted the obvious business reasons for the NFL and Amazon Prime to do that, but said fans who had planned to attend the originally scheduled games should be reimbursed.

Thank you @fangsbites for watching TOPS @CBSSportsNet – as I shared this morning, there are business reasons for flexing games, but I believe it appropriate to reimburse fans who can’t adjust to a schedule flex for reasonable out of pocket costs. https://t.co/Z96zG4c5ZE — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) November 24, 2024



[The Main Event with Andrew Marchand]