Adam Schein (Photo courtesy of NY Post Sports)

Adam Schein is very busy.

He was already hosting his daily show, Schein On Sports, on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio and the SiriusXM Rise and Schein weekly podcast. Recently, he added a new job.

Schein’s newly launched Schein Time is a daily digital show for the New York Post and California Post. The one-hour live-streamed show airs Monday through Friday at 2 p.m. ET on nypost.com/sports and the New York Post Sports and California Post Sports YouTube channels. We recently spoke with Schein, who has been broadcasting on a radio or TV show every day since 2008.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Awful Announcing: So, you’re doing three shows. How tired are you?

Adam Schein: “It’s an indescribable rush. (Tonight,) I got home. I was able to get a monster Peloton session in and eat dinner with the family. So, I’m feeling good, but there is that constant hamster wheel in a wonderful way. It’s the awesome anxiety of prepping for the next day, the radio show, the post-show, and just interacting with producers, thinking about content and guests. It’s my rush. I absolutely love it. But yes, this week has been a balance of adrenaline and excitement. I feel alive. And yeah, maybe a little fatigued.”

How did the first week go?

“The first show was shot out of a cannon. Great passion, energy, entertainment, topics, and takes. Rick Pitino was a sensational first guest. Got a lot of mileage and a lot of buzz out of that, which was really cool. It has really just been a tremendous start, a great launch, and a fantastic week. The buzz has been great. Internally at the Post, I heard from so many people in the industry who are loving it. The feedback on YouTube has been great. I couldn’t be happier with how this show has taken off.”

“Kyler Murray is not only going to be the starting quarterback… He’s going to be the star-ring quarterback.”@AdamSchein is high on Kyler Murray leading Minnesota to the playoffs



Watch here NOW ➡️ https://t.co/AL4qLFM9RX pic.twitter.com/u19FmIWvOb — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 13, 2026

How did this opportunity come about?

“I was talking to the Post, and knew that they were looking to get into this space. They really have some unbelievable people at the top: the CEO, Sean Giancola; Troy Searer, who is the president of video; and Chris Shaw, who’s the sports editor. I think the timing was great, as they were trying to get into this space with a daily YouTube show. The California Post was born almost simultaneously, and it was an awesome confluence of events. I love having the daily on-camera show.”

How does your style fit in with the New York Post?

“I wanted to attach myself to a superior brand. The Post is obviously that. I’m passionate, opinionated, and I strive to be knowledgeable and entertaining. The Post is all of that. It’s bold and brash. It has an attitude, and it’s really a perfect spot for me. I couldn’t have drawn it up any better, and I’m grateful for the opportunity and thrilled with the first week, as I mentioned.”

What have been some of the challenges early on?

“One thing that is beyond terrific, SiriusXM and The Post, the studios that we do the shows in, they’re next door. They are on the same corner, so the commute is a five-minute walk. That’s pretty amazing.

“As much as anything, it’s about learning my pace and my flow. When I get home, I put my phone away, interact with my three kids, and talk to my wife. My brain’s got a lot of loose ends right now because I’m so focused on the content and interacting with producers. Other than that, it’s business as usual.”

You’re identified with New York sports. How do California sports fit in?

“I’m a native New Yorker. I love the Yankees, the Knicks, Syracuse, and New York sports. For radio, I always talk about whatever is hot, right? That’s how it works on SiriusXM. If I have a tiebreaker, it’s usually NFL or West Coast teams—LA, San Francisco—because I’m on at 6 in the morning on the West Coast. So, if anything, I’ve likely prioritized the radio show to favor the West Coast when it’s applicable.

“He’s going to be a great coach someplace someday.”



Coaching great Jim Boeheim joined @AdamSchein to talk about Siena coach Gerry McNamara and a potential Syracuse reunion



Watch HERE ➡️ https://t.co/8v2GdqDA0X pic.twitter.com/XwlB3UdFWP — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 12, 2026

Who were the radio hosts you looked up to?

” I was 10 years old when WFAN was created, and Mike and the Mad Dog were icons to me. To me, those guys were the best of the best. I’m lucky to have great relationships with both of them. Having Chris Russo as a friend and working on his juggernaut channel is a once-in-a-lifetime thrill. He is the greatest human being and the greatest sports talk show host to have ever walked the face of the earth. You don’t find a better person than Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo.”

What about from the TV side?

“I was really obsessed with Warner Wolf locally in New York, the way he did highlights, his presentation, and the fun that he had. Chris Berman was everything to me on a national scale. Boomer listens to the radio show. He comes on a couple of times a year, and that’s beyond a thrill. He sends me text messages, loving the NFL and CBS updates. He loved it when I called the Chargers the Savannah Bananas. They were wearing those (bright yellow) uniforms.”

As an alum, who is on your Mount Rushmore of Syracuse broadcasting alumni?

“Marv Albert, Bob Costas, Mike Tirico, Sean McDonough, Ian Eagle, and I know those are five. Marty Glickman’s in a different category. You can debate who’s six through 12. I’m just gonna go with those who are alive for the sake of this conversation. Those are the five in any order you want.”

If you had to choose just one, who would it be?

“My favorite broadcaster as a kid, the soundtrack of my youth, and my late father’s all-time favorite was Marv Albert. His distinct voice and pacing as the voice of the Knicks and the NBA were just incredible.”