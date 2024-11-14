Credit: QVC+

Everyone’s favorite home shopping network has finally made its debut in live sports.

That’s right. QVC, the same channel that sells your mom essential oils, is airing live coverage of the USA Pickleball National Championships this weekend. The two sides reached a media rights agreement for the event last month.

Full coverage will stream on QVC’s digital platforms QVC+ and HSN+, but the network will also feature live look-ins on its linear channels QVC1 and QVC2 (yes, apparently, there’s a QVC2).

The network has seemingly invested real resources into this event as well. Per Sports Business Journal, QVC is sending 25 staffers to manage production and other engagements during the tournament. QVC host Monifa Days will conduct remote hits during the broadcast. And the network has even tapped pickleball hall-of-famer Jennifer Dawson to contribute to coverage. (Apparently, there’s also a pickleball hall of fame.)

“We will have people on the ground talking to the players, talking to people that are there. We pride ourselves on the personal stories,” QVC’s VP/brand marketing Annette Dunleavy told SBJ.

Of course, much of what makes this partnership make sense is the overlapping demographics between QVC viewers and pickleball players. QVC will capitalize on that overlap by doing what it does best: selling products. The network is building out a website that will sell pickleball merchandise in association with USA Pickleball.

Credit QVC and USA Pickleball for the creativity here. At its core, live sports are just a conduit for advertisers to reach people so they buy more products. And this is another way to do just that.

