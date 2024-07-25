Steph Curry stars in a new Peacock mockumentary series, which premieres Aug. 8. Photo Credit: Peacock

Long before Steph Curry carved his legendary NBA career, even before he led tiny Davidson College deep into the NCAA Tournament, he was a sixth grader backing up “one of the most dominant, electrifying basketball players of all time,” Danny Grossman. The two of them were known as the “Splash Siblings.”

Sounds ridiculous, but that’s the plot synopsis for the new Peacock mockumentary series, Mr. Throwback. The six-episode series premieres Aug. 8. The series was first announced in April 2023.

Peacock dropped the trailer Wednesday, and it looks great. Adam Pally, best known for his role in Happy Endings, stars as Grossman, the former sixth-grade legend who has fallen on hard times as a memorabilia dealer.



Grossman hopes to find redemption by reuniting with Curry, who portrays his real-life role as an NBA star.

Curry also serves as an executive producer.

“I was excited to step into the world of scripted comedy with Mr. Throwback, a story with love for family and friends at its center,” Curry said in a statement (via Deadline.com). “I’m looking forward to viewers getting to see me play a version of myself no one has ever seen before and hope they feel connected to the characters and the dilemmas they face throughout the series.”

Universal Television produces the series in association with Curry’s Unanimous Media.

