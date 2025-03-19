Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Sports fans in select markets will have another option to access their local broadcasts.

Peacock has launched an add-on subscription that allows fans living in a market serviced by an NBC Sports regional network to purchase access to the channel at an additional cost. The regional sports networks included are NBC Sports Bay Area (Golden State Warriors, San Francisco Giants), NBC Sports Boston (Boston Celtics, Connecticut Sun), NBC Sports California (The Athletics, San Jose Sharks, Sacramento Kings), and NBC Sports Philadelphia (Philadelphia 76ers, Philadelphia Flyers, Philadelphia Phillies).

Prices for the add-on varies by market. NBC Sports Bay Area will cost $17.95 per month, Boston will cost $14.95, California will cost $17.95, and Philadelphia will cost $24.95.

News that Peacock could possibly add NBC Sports RSNs to its streaming service was first reported by the Wall Street Journal in October.

Despite still holding on to four regional sports networks, NBC has opted to divest from several others in recent years. In 2021, the company shutdown NBC Sports Northwest. One year later, it sold NBC Sports Washington to Ted Leonsis, who created Monumental Sports Network. Just last year, NBC shuttered NBC Sports Chicago.

Even more interesting, Comcast-owned NBC is not treating its own regional sports networks any differently from those owned by other companies. Comcast is still forcing the NBC Sports RSNs into higher tiers in certain markets, a move that has been heavily resisted by RSN executives across the country.

That said, Peacock is in a unique position to capitalize on the four markets that NBC Sports still operates in. NBC is the only major network that operates a prominent streaming platform and also owns regional sports networks. While the price might keep some potential subscribers away, having the NBC Sports RSN included within the Peacock platform is likely preferable to a standalone streaming app that teams and fans in most markets rely on. Of course, this option does require the purchase of a Peacock subscription as well, which the standalone options don’t.