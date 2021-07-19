You’d hope that more than a year after its launch, a streaming service would have most of its kinks worked out, especially for live content.

Apparently, Peacock is not in that boat. On Sunday night, the streaming service presented WWE’s Money in the Bank live, and things didn’t go so great.

During the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, many users had a variety of streaming issues with Peacock, including buffering and freezing.

Here’s a small compilation of complaints, via Twitter.

I should have a match with peacock. somebody’s going to get their ass kicked! — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) July 19, 2021

Live look at the Peacock engineers working on the #MITB servers: pic.twitter.com/Ua4yM5zjX8 — The Ring Tone (@Ring_Tone_WWE) July 19, 2021

Hey Nick Khan let Peacock go — David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) July 19, 2021

PEACOCK DONT GET FUCKING SMART WITH ME #MITB — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) July 19, 2021

WWE was also aware of the issue, and told viewers to exit and re-enter the broadcast.

Peacock has resolved the issue. Users may need to exit and re-enter the stream. — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021

WWE announced the move of WWE Network content to Peacock in January. The programming launched in mid-March, and the full archive is expected to be live by August’s SummerSlam. NBC is paying a reported $1 billion-plus over the next five years for the WWE content, which is the answer to the question of “why would WWE move to Peacock?” that so many viewers were posing amidst the streaming difficulties on Sunday night.