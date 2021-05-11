The NFL quarterback GOAT debate is constantly evolving, but Joe Montana will always at least be in that conversation.

Montana won four Super Bowl rings with the 49ers, including three Super Bowl MVP awards, and entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000. A new documentary series from Peacock Sports and NFL Films plans a deep dive into Montana’s career accomplishments, from his days at Notre Dame through the San Francisco years to his final seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

From Peacock:

Peacock announced the development of a documentary about Joe Montana, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. The multipart series features Montana’s first-hand account of his career from earliest days as a high school All-American, to National Champion at Notre Dame and ultimately becoming a four-time Super Bowl winner and NFL Hall of Fame inductee. Contemporary celebrities, former teammates, coaches, and mentees also share their perspectives on what made Montana known as “the Comeback Kid” and “Joe Cool” on and off the field. The series is produced by NFL Films, the most-honored filmmaker in sports.

That’s a fairly barebones announcement, to be sure, but Peacock has already established itself as a home for sports docuseries, with programming like Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Lost Speedways and plenty of Olympic-related content. Montana retired in 1995 and played in his last Super Bowl in 1990. That means we’re now in similar territory to The Last Dance where football fans under the age of, say, 35 or 40 likely don’t have many memories of watching Montana play live, much less at his peak.

Obviously the entire series won’t strictly be about his Super Bowl achievements, much less a look at the world of the NFL in the 1980s, as fun as that would be. But he was a central figure during a huge boom period for the sport, and there’s certainly plenty of material for a quality documentary series. Hopefully this one delivers.

