For Christmas, Peacock is gifting you a Ric Flair documentary.

On Monday, Peacock announced that a new documentary called Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair would be available on the platform beginning on Monday, December 26th.

Flair tweeted out a video announced the doc.

In a quote, Flair called this “the most accurate depiction of my life to date.”

“Many stories have been told about The Nature Boy over the past 50 years,” said Flair, “I’m thrilled to have partnered with WWE and Peacock to produce the most accurate depiction of my life to date and hope audiences enjoy the ride. Woooo!” “Very few people have professional careers as storied as Ric Flair. We can’t wait to give Peacock audiences this revealing, in-depth and often raw look into the life of one of sports and wrestling’s most controversial icons,” said Rod Aissa, EVP Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal.

Here’s the description of the doc from Peacock’s release.

16-time World Champion and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is one of the most prolific and controversial superstars in professional wrestling history. Flair is a true American icon: from his famous “Woooo” that is still heard in stadiums and arenas throughout the US, to his influence on hip hop music. At 73 years-old Flair remains a constant in American pop culture, but who is the real man behind the outrageous persona? Finally, Flair reveals all, opening up about his storied career, inside and outside of the ring, over the last 50 years. Hulk Hogan, Mike Tyson, Post Malone, Stephen A. Smith, and Charlotte Flair are among those who join Flair in telling the tale of the man behind “The Man.”

Stephen A. Smith? Sure, why the hell not.

The narrator for the two-hour feature is Fox’s Tom Rinaldi, and Ben Houser (the 42 to 1 30 for 30, an E:60 episode called Matt Harvey: The Dark Knight Rises) serves as the director.

For better or worse, Becoming Ric Flair will be compared to ESPN’s Nature Boy 30 for 30 from five years ago, but it does seem like they’re going to be vastly different projects. WWE is producing this feature, so that should be kept in mind when this is being watched.

Anyway, I’m interested in what this doc ends up looking like. It’ll clearly get a lot of interest from WWE fans, and if it lives up to expectations, I’d imagine there will be plenty of widespread attention given to it after Christmas.