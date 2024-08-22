A Peacock logo.

Just how many subscriptions did the 2024 Paris Olympics drive to Peacock? According to one firm, the first week generated as many subscriptions as Peacock’s NFL Wild Card game in January.

Per Sportico, Antenna, a research firm that aims “to expand knowledge of subscriber behavior so brands can entertain, inspire, and empower the world,” has estimated an average of 398,000 new subscribers to Peacock per day in each of the first seven days of the Olympics. That’s a total of 2.8 million new subscriptions over the first week of the Games.

In January, Antenna estimated the Wild Card game also drew 2.8 million subscribers to Peacock, later claiming 71% of those subscribers continued their subscriptions.

During the second quarter of 2024, Peacock announced a loss of 500,000 subscribers from the first quarter.

Unlike back in January, new subscribers to Peacock have plenty of sports-related reasons to stick around this time. The NFL regular season begins on September 5 (with a game on NBC also being available on Peacock), and the streamer has an exclusive game on September 6 (the Packers-Eagles Brazil game). Peacock also has a full slate of exclusive Premier League games and college football beginning on August 31.

If the 2.8 million figure is accurate, and assuming the 71% retention rate from earlier this year also holds true, Peacock is looking at a net gain of around two million subscriptions from the first week of the Olympics. Comcast’s third quarter ends at the end of September, and once that earnings report is released, all eyes will be on the company’s data on Peacock.

[Sportico]