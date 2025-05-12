Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Contrary to a graphic shown during Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold spring game, the Fighting Irish will not be playing the Boise State Broncos exclusively on NBC’s Peacock streaming service. Instead, that honor will go to the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

NBC revealed its full television schedule for Notre Dame home games on Monday. For the fifth consecutive season, Peacock will exclusively stream one game on the Fighting Irish’s schedule. And despite originally indicating that the October 4 matchup against Boise State would get the streaming-only treatment, it seems NBC has had a change of heart.

Now, Notre Dame-NC State on October 11 will only be available on Peacock.

Peacock’s exclusive Notre Dame football game began back in 2021 for the Fighting Irish’s home opener against Toledo. NBC’s streaming service has aired one exclusive Notre Dame game in every season since. Last year, another ACC foe was selected for the game, the Louisville Cardinals.

Monday’s announcement comes shortly after NBC also revealed that Peacock would exclusively stream an NFL game on December 27. That will mark the third consecutive year in which Peacock has exclusively streamed a regular season NFL game. Peacock also held an exclusive NFL playoff game during the 2023-24 season.

As usual, every other Notre Dame home game will be broadcast on NBC. In all, three games will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET while all others will start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Peacock will also simulcast all of the Fighting Irish’s games.