Sep 6, 2024; Sao Paulo, BRA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after a touchdown against Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (58) during the second quarter at Neo Quimica Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Friday night’s Week 1 NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil, which was streamed on Peacock, did big numbers for the streaming platform.

NBC touted the game’s high viewership totals on Saturday, noting that the viewership was nearly twice as much as the first-ever Peacock exclusive regular season game.

“With 14.2 million viewers across Peacock, NBC stations in Green Bay, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia, and NFL+, according to custom fast national live + same day data from Nielsen, and Adobe Analytics, Packers-Eagles is up 94% from Peacock’s prior NFL exclusive game (7.3 million viewers for Bills-Chargers on Dec. 23, 2023),” the release said.

The only other Peacock exclusive game to date was January’s NFL Playoff game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.

It was also the most-watched Friday broadcast of any kind (excluding the Olympics) since the Women’s Final Four in April.

“Peacock’s exclusive presentation of the Philadelphia Eagles’ 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers last night in the NFL’s first-ever game in Brazil averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 14.2 million viewers – ranking as the most-watched non-Olympic Friday show since April 5 (Iowa’s two-point win over Connecticut in the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four, 14.4 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2),” the release added.

[NBCSports.com]