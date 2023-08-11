Photo Credit: NBC/Peacock

In advance of the Premier League, NFL, and college football seasons, NBC has inked a deal to distribute sports events airing on Peacock to commercial accounts.

Per a release from NBC on Friday, the company and EverPass Media have a multi-year agreement to make live sports on Peacock available to “bars, restaurants, and other commercial establishments.”

EverPass Media was founded earlier this year by the NFL and RedBird Capital to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial accounts. DirecTV struck a deal with EverPass in May to ensure its commercial accounts would have access to Sunday Ticket for the next several years.

Executives from EverPass and NBC touted the agreement.

“Peacock has one of the most extensive live sports offerings of any streamer in the U.S. and this exclusive agreement for the commercial distribution of its sports programming is an important milestone for EverPass,” said Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass. “Peacock’s exclusive sports events will now become widely available for commercial businesses, creating new opportunities to expand the reach of these events. We’re excited to continue building our content library and network of distribution partners to become the preeminent premium sports and entertainment content platform for commercial establishments.” […] “Peacock is proud to provide a deep collection of premium sports programming to fans. This partnership will enable us to now offer our content via a compelling commercial sports product,” said Rick Cordella, President, Programming, NBC Sports and Peacock Sports. “We’re excited to work with the EverPass team to bring fans more viewing opportunities and business owners ease and simplicity in streaming our best-in-class offerings.”

The content that will be distributed by EverPass includes Premier League matches, a pair of Peacock-exclusive NFL games (including a Wild Card playoff game), a variety of Big Ten football and basketball games, golf, rugby, the Tour de France, and INDYCAR, among other events.

When it came to distributing the Premier League and other sports to commercial accounts in recent years, NBC had been using a service called the Pub Pass. The Pub Pass isn’t mentioned at all in any of NBC’s Premier League releases leading up to this season, and the website for the Pub Pass no longer loads.

Striking a larger deal with EverPass likely makes things much easier for NBC going forward, and also boosts EverPass’s profile when future deals could come up for negotiation.

