With this being the first full week of the college football season, we are seeing lots of debuts and new games in new places. One of those platforms is Peacock for the new NBC contract with the Big Ten. Peacock got their first exclusive Big Ten game at Noon ET with Michigan hosting East Carolina.

NBC was definitely looking to make a big splash as they had lead announcer Mike Tirico in the booth for the game alongside Chris Simms. However, they may want to do something about the logo and branding for what they are calling “B1g Saturday” on Peacock. Because when the broadcast cut to the announce booth to show Simms and Tirico in front of the logo, the results left little to the imagination.

See for yourself.

Of course, the only readable words there behind Simms and Tirico on screen would be Big Turd Cock front and center. Yikes!

Fans were definitely amused over the new Big Ten broadcast package on Peacock and the unintentional comedy.

BIG TURD COCK is Chris Simms nickname in Philly pic.twitter.com/cUw3ejDtYK — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) September 2, 2023

BIG

turd

a cock A strange CFB-style haiku ?‍♂️ — Aaron Dunn (@aaronkdunn) September 2, 2023

If you’re Peacock, you probably want to think about changing that graphic behind the announcers for next week’s broadcast. Alternatively, you could lean all the way into Big Turd Cock as the unofficial name for college football streams on Peacock. If you saw the Nebraska-Minnesota game on Thursday night, it might come in handy for some Big Ten games later this season.

[No Context College Football]