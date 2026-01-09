Credit: Peacock

Shocked expressions. Involuntary reactions. Audible gasps.

All of it was on display in the moment the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team learned they had not been selected to play in the 2025 College Football Playoff.

That moment was captured by Peacock for the second-season finale of Here Come the Irish, which premieres on Monday, January 12.

Awful Announcing was provided with an exclusive first-look at the moment that ended Notre Dame’s season.

As ESPN’s college football analysts discussed the merits of the Miami Hurricanes being selected over Notre Dame, head coach Marcus Freeman and his players looked on in stunned silence. Eventually, Freeman rose to speak with his team and attempt to make sense of the shocking decision.

“It is what it is. But what can we do? I keep reminding myself there’s got to be a reason for this,” Freeman told his team. “We have disappointments all the time, right? We have disappointments all the time. But usually, I can get in front of you and say there’s cause and effect for a disappointment. Usually, I can get in front of you and say, ‘Hey, if we would have done this…’ Guys, I don’t have that answer for this one. Not yet. I don’t have that answer for this one because it doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t make sense. I feel awful for you all because I’m the person that’s supposed to stand in front of you and say, I got the answer, and I don’t have the answer right now.

“Keep it. Keep the pain, man. Keep it. There’s a reason why… We’re in the middle of it right now. Be damn proud of what you guys have done this year. Don’t let them take the joy from what you guys accomplished this season. Don’t give them that power. Don’t give them that power to take the joy in the accomplishments, what you guys did.

“From how we started to where we finish, don’t let that committee take that joy, man. You hear me? Don’t give them that power. They already took the playoffs from us. They ain’t taking that. They ain’t taking that. They don’t have that power. Life is full of blows, man. Bam. Life is full of blows. 40 years old, or you’re 18, or you’re 22. It’s full of blows. Bam. They hit us with a blow. They ain’t taking our joy.”

Despite having the Irish ahead of the Canes in most of the preceding rankings, even though Miami had defeated Notre Dame earlier in the season, the CFP committee reversed course in the final rankings and excluded them. The decision sent the school into an existential tailspin, with its AD lashing out at the ACC and CFP while critics had a field day. Notre Dame then spurned the opportunity to play in a bowl game, ending their season.

Peacock’s Here Come the Irish has been documenting the Notre Dame football season through exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with those closest to the program. The six-episode second season concludes on Monday.