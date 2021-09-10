Mike Golic has had quite the odyssey over the last few years, from the end of Mike and Mike (because Mike Greenberg wanted to do Get Up) through Golic and Wingo through that show being cancelled last summer and ESPN only keeping him for college football games (at his suggestion; they were reportedly planning to just pay him to sit still), then parting ways with him in January (and refusing to discuss him coming back at less pay). Since then, Golic has landed some other roles, including calling a national CFB game each week for Learfield IMG College. (Interestingly enough, he and his son Mike Golic Jr. will both be calling Saturday’s Notre Dame game, just in different roles for different networks.) And now, he’s signed a deal with NBC to join Mike Florio’s Pro Football Talk TV show each Monday morning during this NFL season. Here’s more on that from a NBC release:

Former NFL player and longtime sports commentator Mike Golic is joining Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio every Monday morning during the 2021 NFL season. Golic and Florio will analyze results from the weekend’s games and discuss the news from around the league, beginning this Monday, following Kickoff Weekend. Golic, a nine-year NFL defensive lineman, was drafted by the Houston Oilers in the 1985 NFL Draft after a standout career at the University of Notre Dame where he served as team captain and wrestled for the Fighting Irish. …“It’s so great to have Mike Golic join the show,” said Florio. “I could be wrong, but I think it’s the first time in broadcasting history that a morning show that focuses on sports will be hosted by two guys named Mike.” Pro Football Talk streams live on Peacock’s NBC Sports on Peacock channel from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. ET on weekdays and re-airs at 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Florio is joined by co-host and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms from Tuesday – Thursday, with a special guest co-hosting on Fridays.

That is certainly a fun Mike and Mike reference from Florio. And it’s definitely notable to see Golic join the Pro Football Talk stable of personalities, and to see him back in a morning radio/TV slot (even if it’s only one day a week). Golic has repeatedly spoken about how much he enjoyed Mike and Mike, so it’s good to see him getting an opportunity to do another national morning show. And he seems like a good fit for this, especially for a Monday edition focused on recapping games.

And while the specific deal here is only for these limited Monday PFT appearances, this certainly might turn into more for Golic with NBC. He’s made no secret of his desire to work on NBC’s Notre Dame coverage, and that might come a little easier now he’s doing some work at NBC. But even if this doesn’t turn into anything more there, it’s still interesting as another deal for Golic. And it’s a further indication that he’s eager to keep working in sports media, as long as the fit is right.

