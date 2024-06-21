Screengrab: “Brother From Another.”

Just four years after launching Brother from Another on Peacock, Michael Smith and Michael Holley have announced that the show would be ending.

Holley announced the news on Thursday’s show, saying that “this is it” for Brother From Another.

Smith and Holley have known each other for more than 20 years, dating back to when both worked at the Boston Globe. Their longtime friendship made for great on-screen chemistry when discussing sports, culture, entertainment, and politics.

“From a colleague and a staff standpoint, a long time ago, I made it an objective of mine; I just anybody who’s worked with me — and in this context, I’ll say us because I know you share this feeling — anybody who’s worked with me to have been better for it,” Smith said. “So, anybody that’s been here that’s left us and gone on to bigger and better, anybody who’s still here and now moving on, I hope they’re better for having been a part of this program.

“And I hope that anybody that has taken the time to watch this is better for having spent time listening to us and our conversations.”

Holley offered his goodbyes, as well.

“Thank you to everyone behind the scenes, people who have never appeared on camera, people who have operated cameras, people who have come to our homes — especially in those early COVID days — to do some troubleshooting…Thank you to, of course, my home girl from Boston, who I worked at NBC Sports Boston and was with us in the early days. We had two producers — it was Gary Carter and Courtney Gustafson. Thank you very much for joining us…Thank you to everybody who made this go, who made this liftoff, takeoff, and float for as long as it did.

“Mike, it’s been a pleasure to do this with you and be at this point right now.”

This served as Smith’s first on-air endeavor since leaving ESPN in October 2019, following the cancellation of his SportsCenter show, SC6, with Jemele Hill. He was with ESPN for 15 years, beginning as an NFL reporter and co-hosting His & Hers with Hill before moving to SC6.

Holley joined NBC Sports Boston in 2018 after 12 years at Boston’s WEEI. He recently appeared on an episode of Awful Announcing’s podcast.

After holding down the 3-6 p.m. ET afternoon slot for Peacock for four years, Peacock hasn’t revealed any plans yet for whether it will fill the gap with a new sports talk show or pursue another direction.

