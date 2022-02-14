Lost in the chaos of NBC’s Super Bowl coverage this weekend was a report about a new docuseries, premiering next February on Peacock.

Per Deadline, Maria Taylor will work as an executive producer on The History of the Black Quarterback, a new eight-episode docuseries premiering on Peacock during next year’s Super Bowl week. Super Bowl LVII takes place on February 12th, 2023, and airs on Fox.

Here’s a blurb from Deadline’s story about the series.

The series will air on Peacock during the 2023 Super Bowl week. The History of the Black Quarterback will span eight one–hour episodes as it explores trailblazing Black quarterbacks who faced bigotry and prejudice as they progressed. “This history and these stories are something I’ve wanted to do for some time, as they are reflective of our much larger national conversation,” said Taylor. “And almost as soon as I started at NBC, Broadway Video and I began discussing it with Pete. To see it being done on this level is thrilling.” […] “The NBC Sports team is very much looking forward to telling the story of the difficult, too slow and ultimately courageous journey of the black quarterback throughout the course of NFL history,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports. “It is an important story, one that needs to be told and one that can serve as an inspiration for all.”

Further details about the project itself remain sparse. I’m interested to see what the format of the series will be – will each episode focus on an era, a specific quarterback, or a different topic? Will the series be able to nab the interviews necessary to make this worthwhile and, if so, will the subjects be as open as they need to be?

Anyway, this could be a good one, and hopefully it doesn’t slip through the cracks over the next year.

[Deadline]