Credit: NBC Sports

Alternate reality altcasts have become very popular, with media companies using streaming platforms to offer fans a brand-new way to experience sports broadcasts. Although it may have seemed like it was only a matter of time before video games crossed over with live sports, Peacock will take the plunge in Week 16 with a Madden NFL-themed altcast for the December 21st game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Madden telecast follows in the footsteps of The Simpsons-themed Monday Night Football altcast, which will take place on December 9th on Disney+ and ESPN+. ESPN and Disney have also joined forces for altcasts featuring Toy Story and Big City Greens, and there are plans for a Mickey Mouse altcast for the NBA on Christmas Day.

But while all of those altcasts bring together pop culture and sports, none of them seem to be as perfect a marriage as a live NFL game set to the tune of one of the most iconic video game series of all time.

NBC announced its plans for the first-ever Madden altcast during its primetime Thanksgiving Day coverage, and it’s appropriate as the holiday football tradition celebrates the impact of the legendary John Madden. While many fondly remember Madden as a coach or a broadcaster, his name will live on for generations through the immensely popular NFL video game franchise that bears his name.

For years Madden simulations have been popular to try to predict what might happen when it comes time to hit the gridiron for real. But now for the first time, we will be able to experience a live NFL game as though it were taking place in the video game world.

The altcast will be a collaboration between NBC, EA Sports, and GeniusIQ. It will feature Madden’s traditional animated overlays like route trees, play cards, and player ratings. Additionally, the NFL’s Next Gen stats will give a new look at strategic elements and real-time data insights.

“We are excited to work with the NFL, EA SPORTS, and Genius Sports to offer fans the ability to watch Madden NFL come to life like never before exclusively on Peacock, which has established itself as a home for premium live sports and innovative viewing experiences. This first-ever Madden NFL Cast marks a new milestone as Peacock’s first sports alt-cast,” according to NBC NFL producer Fred Gaudelli in the announcement. Gaudelli worked directly with Madden for several years during his time on Sunday Night Football at NBC.

“Not only are the Texans and Chiefs in first place in their respective divisions, but they have star players at multiple positions whose avatars will help us analyze the game’s biggest plays through the Madden NFL 25 lens. It has long been a point of pride for John and the Madden family that their video game has helped generations of fans and gamers learn and enjoy football, and we are thrilled to continue that tradition,” Gaudelli adds.

The broadcast will feature a dedicated announce team with NBC’s Paul Burmeister handling the play-by-play. Former NFL QB and Madden content creator Kurt Benkert will provide analysis and look at play options that project to be just like you see when calling a play in the game. Also featured on the broadcast will be Chad Ochocinco as a real-time “Madden ratings adjustor” and Madden champion Henry Leverette.

The potential and possibilities for this altcast are fascinating. If you have played any edition of Madden over the years, it will definitely be worth checking out. If Peacock and EA Sports can fully integrate what’s happening in real-time into the Madden franchise, it could be a game-changer for altcasts moving forward.