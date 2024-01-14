Kaylee Hartung Gloves (Credit: NFL on Peacock)
Like everyone else at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night, Kaylee Hartung was just trying to stay warm.

Hartung worked as a sideline reporter for the Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins AFC Wild Card game, where the wind chill neared minus 30 degrees. Most of the talk concerned how players were staying warm, but reporters had it tough, too. Earlier in the day, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington filed a pregame report from a heated tent.

Hartung wasn’t taking any chances during the game, donning an enormous pair of gloves that would look more at home on a polar explorer than a sideline reporter.

Who can blame Hartung for wearing the huge gloves? Keeping all your fingers safe from frostbite is more important than reporting why the Dolphins struggle in temperatures below 40 degrees.

Hartung normally works as a reporter for Amazon Prime but was in KC to work the Peacock broadcast, the first streaming-only postseason game in NFL history.

As Kayla Pace noted on X: “Kaylee Hartung has to know her gloves are about to be a meme, right?”

