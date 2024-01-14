(Credit: NFL on Peacock)

Like everyone else at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night, Kaylee Hartung was just trying to stay warm.

Hartung worked as a sideline reporter for the Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins AFC Wild Card game, where the wind chill neared minus 30 degrees. Most of the talk concerned how players were staying warm, but reporters had it tough, too. Earlier in the day, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington filed a pregame report from a heated tent.

Kaylee Hartung's gloves sure drew a lot of reactions last night. And who could blame her? It was cold! In the immortal words of Michael Irvin, "MAN WHEN WE PLAYED IN THAT COLD WEATHER WE WAS COLD." pic.twitter.com/jn0VrKE0Pm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 14, 2024

Hartung wasn’t taking any chances during the game, donning an enormous pair of gloves that would look more at home on a polar explorer than a sideline reporter.

KAYLEE HARTUNG AND THESE MICKEY MOUSE GLOVES HAVE SENT ME pic.twitter.com/IbWOneuCZ7 — Annie Moore (@AnyMoreSports) January 14, 2024

Who can blame Hartung for wearing the huge gloves? Keeping all your fingers safe from frostbite is more important than reporting why the Dolphins struggle in temperatures below 40 degrees.

Hartung normally works as a reporter for Amazon Prime but was in KC to work the Peacock broadcast, the first streaming-only postseason game in NFL history.

As Kayla Pace noted on X: “Kaylee Hartung has to know her gloves are about to be a meme, right?”

Sideline reporter got them big ass gloves on like she bouta pull a brisket off the smoker — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) January 14, 2024

Kaylee Hartung has to know her gloves are about to be a meme right — Kayla Pace (@KP_on_TV) January 14, 2024

This is how I picture Kaylee Hartung when she gives a “sideline” report and they don’t actually show her on camera. (Not that I would blame her one bit!) pic.twitter.com/0Yt4BIU5Hd — Ira Schoffel (@IraSchoffel) January 14, 2024

I just know they’re having to wedge the mic into Kaylee Hartung’s glove cause ain’t no way she’s actually operating those claws. — christy (@christynh_) January 14, 2024

Is Kaylee Hartung playing goalie?? Those gloves are huge — Chelsa Messinger (@ChelsaMessinger) January 14, 2024

Kaylee Hartung received a hand transplant from Andre the Giant. pic.twitter.com/OYGlJantrM — Big Blue Express (@bigbluexpress) January 14, 2024

[The Spun]