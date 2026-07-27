Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Peacock is making a major play to expand its reach.

The NBCUniversal-owned streaming service announced today that it is partnering with YouTube to integrate within YouTube Premium, the paid tier of YouTube that allows users to watch videos without advertising as well as download most videos onto their device. The partnership will see Peacock, which costs $10.99 per month, be made available to YouTube Premium subscribers. YouTube’s “Premium Lite” subscription starts at $8.99 per month, with its fuller “Premium” offering starting at $15.99 monthly.

The integration, or “ingestion” in industry parlance, will allow YouTube Premium subscribers to access Peacock directly within the YouTube platform at no additional cost. Most notably, the deal will include Peacock’s marquee live sports content including NFL and NBA games.

News of the partnership comes as Peacock stands to be spun out from corporate parent Comcast along with the rest of NBCUniversal within the next 12 months.

As part of the arrangement, NBC Sports will reportedly pick up “a production role for certain live sporting events on YouTube,” per Sports Business Journal. NBC Sports has previously contracted out its production capabilities to streamers, like Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football or YouTube’s Brazil NFL game last year. “Other sports telecasts on YouTube that will be produced by NBC Sports will be identified in the near future,” SBJ reports.

Despite turning a quarterly profit for the first time since its launch six years ago in Q2 2026, Peacock’s reach lags behind competitors like Netflix and Paramount+. Last quarter, Peacock cited 48 million paid subscribers in the United States.

The collaboration between NBCUniversal and YouTube comes after a feisty distribution battle last year that resulted in Peacock-exclusive sports content being placed on a relaunched NBC Sports Network for YouTube TV subscribers. This deal marks a significant expansion in that arrangement, with Peacock content now being made available to YouTube Premium subscribers, of which there are 125 million worldwide.

According to CNBC, YouTube and NBCUniversal agreed to an extension on their new distribution deal, signed last year, as part of the new Peacock-YouTube Premium collaboration. Peacock integration within YouTube is expected to roll out in early 2027, the report notes.

The exact financial arrangement of the partnership is unclear, though it is expected to enhance the advertising capabilities of the two companies, with NBCUniversal being able to monetize advertising on Peacock content consumed on YouTube, per CNBC. That would suggest that, despite YouTube Premium billing itself as an ad-free experience for subscribers, users might be subjected to advertising on Peacock content regardless.

Whatever the particulars, Monday’s announcement is a major milestone when it comes to platform aggregation and so-called “re-bundling.” Peacock content will now be available directly within YouTube. No separate app. No pay-TV bundle. No need to even pay NBCUniversal directly. That’s where the future of streaming is headed; the only question is if it’ll be YouTube or some other platform ruling the roost.