Credit: ‘The Dan Patrick Show’ on YouTube

Dan Patrick and Geno Auriemma are two titans in their respective arenas.

You could argue that there’s no better interviewer in sports media than Patrick. You could also argue that there’s no better coach in college basketball, both women’s and men’s, than Auriemma. Patrick asks the tough questions, doesn’t sugarcoat it, and cuts right to the chase. Auriemma just won his 12th championship.

Auriemma doesn’t know if any program has ever meant more to its sport. You could ask the same question about Patrick: has any single voice had a more significant impact on shaping the modern landscape of sports talk?

There’s supposed to be a love-hate relationship between coaches and the media. But more often than not, people enjoy appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, unless you’re Kyler Murray, or perhaps Matt Harvey, there to talk about Qualcomm.

On The Dan Patrick Show, Auriemma was there to talk about now having an even dozen national championships on his mantle. Following an 82-59 drubbing of Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks, the Huskies are back on top of women’s college basketball for the first time since 2016.

As they wrapped their interview, Auriemma offered, “You know, I can’t believe you’re still doing this. I tell people all the time, you’re one of the few guys in America that asks questions that are way shorter than the guy’s answer, and I really appreciate that.”

“I’m on a shot clock, Geno,” said Patrick. “Brevity. Brevity. Get to the point.”

Two icons at the top of their game. One is still cutting down nets, and the other is still cutting through the noise.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Auriemma built a dynasty that reshaped college basketball. Patrick has built a platform that has become required listening for athletes, coaches, and fans alike.

Greatness recognizes greatness.