A television series based on the baseball-related 1989 film Field of Dreams won’t happen at Peacock after all.

After Peacock ordered the ‘Field of Dreams’ scripted series last August, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety report that Peacock has chosen to drop the series.

Now, this doesn’t mean the series is dead; that’s just the case at Peacock.

According to Variety, Universal Television “is currently shopping the project to other outlets.”

Here was the synopsis of the series when it was announced last August:

Based on Universal Pictures’ Academy Award®-nominated film “Field of Dreams,” the series will reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa, and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved.

Michael Schur — creator of The Good Place and co-creator of Parks and Recreation, and known in sports media for Fire Joe Morgan and The Poscast with Joe Posnanski — was set to write and executive produce the ‘Field of Dreams’ television series.

So, perhaps the series will be picked up somewhere else. Schur’s credibility would certainly seem to help those chances.

[The Hollywood Reporter; Variety]