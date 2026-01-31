Credit: NBC Sports

Peacock has announced a four-part sports docuseries, Field Generals: History of the Black Quarterback, to premiere on Thursday, Feb. 5.

The series, executive-produced by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor, offers an “in-depth look at the history of Black quarterbacks’ contributions to professional football in America.”

The series includes interviews with former and current quarterbacks include Warren Moon, Doug Williams, Randall Cunningham, Rodney Peete, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, and Lamar Jackson, in addition to Michael Wilbon, Rich McKay, Joe Gibbs, Michael Eric Dyson, Jayne Kennedy, Bomani Jones, Michael Beschloss, Bob Costas, and more.

Peacock docuseries #FieldGenerals tells the history of Black NFL QBs, and features several prominent #Eagles https://t.co/JIX3qmVXOw via @phillyinquirer — C. James Philly (@cjamesPhilly) January 30, 2026

Field Generals: History of the Black Quarterback documents the stories of the trailblazing and pioneering quarterbacks who transformed the game—from the AFL-NFL merger through the turn of the century,” reads NBC Sports’ release. “By placing their journeys in full historical and social context, the series reveals how politics, culture, and race shaped both their struggles and their triumphs.”

The series will stream on Peacock each Thursday over four weeks.