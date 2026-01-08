A Peacock logo.

NBC Sports has a huge month of February ahead with broadcasting the Super Bowl, the Winter Olympics, and the NBA All-Star Game. And with all of these huge sporting events in one place, Peacock is stepping up to provide new ways to enjoy all of the action.

NBC has made a dedicated effort to bring Peacock to the top of the class as a streaming platform for sports. That includes their acclaimed Gold Zone Olympics coverage and a number of live sporting events that are dedicated to the platform.

And now with the focus on NBC and Peacock coming up in February, the streamer is planning some new advancements and alternative feeds to try to cover every inch of possible space for sports fans to explore, even possible enhancements that could lead viewers to control sound elements like crowd noise or announcers.

This winter, Peacock will debut new alternative camera feeds with Rinkside Live and Courtside Live from the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and NBA All-Star Game respectively.

“Given NBCU’s breadth of marquee sports this February, we’re offering Peacock users new, fun ways to engage and watch on their terms, with unprecedented access to moments they’ve never seen before and stand-out audio and picture quality,” said Jim Denney, the Chief Product Officer of Global Streaming at NBCUniversal in the announcement. “From behind-the scenes access as athletes prepare for competition to unique perspectives, Rinkside Live and Courtside Live put fans in control and take them deeper into the sports they love to celebrate, and the culture and stories that surround them.”

Rinkside Live will feature extra coverage from ice hockey and figure skating at the Winter Olympics with options ranging from coach and bench cameras to a highlights hub for mobile users. Similarly, the Courtside Live feed will offer bench views and a star player tracker.

These feeds are likely not going to be your main resource for watching these sporting events, but with alt feeds and cameras all the rage, they continue to build out Peacock’s sports offering so that fans can immerse themselves more than ever before.