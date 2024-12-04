Mandatory Credit: Stuart Martin-USA TODAY NETWORK

The multiview experience is coming to NBC’s coverage of the Premier League.

According to a press release issued by NBC Sports on Tuesday, Peacock will debut multiview functionality for select Premier League matches starting with a four-game slate on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers will be able screen all four matches at one time and arrange matches in any orientation. Fans will also be able to select which match audio they hear.

Wednesday’s multiview games include Everton v. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester City v. Nottingham Forest, Newcastle v. Liverpool, and Southampton v. Chelsea. The feature will also be available during this weekend’s match windows.

Multiview will be complimentary to the network’s whip-around show “Goal Rush” which offers a RedZone-style look at the days action across the league.

The announcement comes a few months after NBC Sports president Rick Cordella teased the feature during a conference call discussing the 2024 Paris Olympics. Multiview was featured prominently during Peacock’s presentation of the Olympics this past summer.

Per the release, “multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the rest of the season,” so fans don’t have to fret about this being a temporary inclusion on Peacock. It’s another sign that NBC will continue to emphasize Peacock’s sports offerings as a part of its overall streaming strategy.

