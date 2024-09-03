Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

On the day the program celebrated its 20th anniversary on air, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz announced it will be available on Peacock and SiriusXM in addition to anchoring the DraftKings Network and its usual homes on YouTube and audio podcast feeds.

The Le Batard Show announced the partnership Tuesday in a crossover segment with The Dan Patrick Show, which will serve as the lead-in for Le Batard and Co.

“We are so eager and excited about the endless possibilities with a creative partner as discerning as Peacock, who proved throughout the Olympics that they’re interested in changing the entire game in sports coverage,” Le Batard said in a press release.

“More personally, I’m especially honored to finally team up with Dan Patrick, a legendary pioneer who always left lights along the path he blazed so that people like us would always have permission to paint outside the lines. He is an inspiration, from his grace to his gifts, and it is a genuine treasure to be able to follow him, in the lineup and in life.”

The Le Batard Show will stream live on Peacock, the NBC Sports free, ad-support television channel and the NBC Sports channel on SiriusXM from noon-3 p.m. ET daily starting Sept. 3.

Since launching independently in 2021 as the centerpiece of Meadowlark Media, the media company founded by Le Batard and former ESPN president John Skipper, the Le Batard Show has consistently struck new distribution deals to broaden its reach.

The first two hours stream live on YouTube, while the full show is available on-demand later. The Le Batard Show also consistently ranks highly on audio platforms like Apple and Spotify.

Last year, Meadowlark announced a deal to make the live portion of its show available on Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, Max.

When Le Batard and his crew left ESPN, they made no secret of their designs to create a digital video giant. The growth was slow but steady in that department, and now the show is following a familiar formula for radio with its TV product.

Whereas Pat McAfee has jumped from one corporate partner to the next, from Barstool to FanDuel to ESPN, Le Batard is saying yes to everything.

With syndication and distribution deals galore and free access on-demand via video and audio, the Le Batard Show is proving to be a significant player in sports media even after leaving ESPN by making itself available far and wide in the new streaming environment.

