And Ohio State's blowout over Ohio neared its end, Peacock announcer Chris Simms encouraged viewers to go to the Texas A&M-Notre Dame thriller.
Texas A&M defeated Notre Dame 41-40 on Saturday night in a thrilling game between ranked teams. Also on Saturday night, Ohio State defeated Ohio in a far less thrilling game, winning 37-9. And as the blowout, which aired on Peacock, neared its end Paul Burmeister and especially Chris Simms didn’t exactly try to hold the audience.

Shortly after the two-minute timeout, Ohio lineman Trent Allen was hurt on a play. During the injury timeout, Burmeister and Simms discussed the much better game airing on NBC.

“So Chris and I would miss you if you left,” Burmeister said. “But we would understand if you want to flip over to NBC. Heck of a game going on in South Bend. Notre Dame just scored again. Third quarter, they lead Texas A&M 31-28.”

Simms, meanwhile, took a more direct approach.

“Like seriously, I want to be like, ‘Why are you still listening to us?'” Simms added. “Go to the real NBC. It’s company-on-company crime. We’re OK with that. And that’s a good one right there. We know this one’s over. We won’t be offended. Even my mom changed the channel. My mom, Diana, changed the channel. She just text me. She’s like, ‘We stopped watching your game.’ So she’s watching Notre Dame and Texas A&M.”

The games were staggered, with the Ohio-Ohio State game finishing well before the Texas A&M-Notre Dame finish. And Mrs. Simms, along with anyone else who watched the Aggies and Fighting Irish, saw one heck of a finish, as Texas A&M scored on a do-or-die fourth down to tie the game. The Aggies then made the ensuing extra point (which Notre Dame missed after its go-ahead touchdown minutes before) to go up 41-40, which stood as the final.

As for Burmeister and Simms, we certainly can’t say they lack self-awareness.

