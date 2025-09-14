Photo Credit: Peacock

Texas A&M defeated Notre Dame 41-40 on Saturday night in a thrilling game between ranked teams. Also on Saturday night, Ohio State defeated Ohio in a far less thrilling game, winning 37-9. And as the blowout, which aired on Peacock, neared its end Paul Burmeister and especially Chris Simms didn’t exactly try to hold the audience.

Shortly after the two-minute timeout, Ohio lineman Trent Allen was hurt on a play. During the injury timeout, Burmeister and Simms discussed the much better game airing on NBC.

“So Chris and I would miss you if you left,” Burmeister said. “But we would understand if you want to flip over to NBC. Heck of a game going on in South Bend. Notre Dame just scored again. Third quarter, they lead Texas A&M 31-28.”

Simms, meanwhile, took a more direct approach.

“Why are you still listening us? Go to the real NBC. It’s company-on-company crime. We’re OK with that…even my mom changed the channel.” With Ohio State up 37-9 late, Peacock’s Chris Simms encouraged viewers to flip to NBC to watch Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/PQ16mZPBlp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 14, 2025

“Like seriously, I want to be like, ‘Why are you still listening to us?'” Simms added. “Go to the real NBC. It’s company-on-company crime. We’re OK with that. And that’s a good one right there. We know this one’s over. We won’t be offended. Even my mom changed the channel. My mom, Diana, changed the channel. She just text me. She’s like, ‘We stopped watching your game.’ So she’s watching Notre Dame and Texas A&M.”

The games were staggered, with the Ohio-Ohio State game finishing well before the Texas A&M-Notre Dame finish. And Mrs. Simms, along with anyone else who watched the Aggies and Fighting Irish, saw one heck of a finish, as Texas A&M scored on a do-or-die fourth down to tie the game. The Aggies then made the ensuing extra point (which Notre Dame missed after its go-ahead touchdown minutes before) to go up 41-40, which stood as the final.

TEXAS A&M GETS A FOURTH-DOWN TD PASS (AND XP) TO TAKE DOWN NOTRE DAME IN SOUTH BEND! Noah Eagle on the play-by-play call for NBC. 🏈🎙️ #CFB https://t.co/GTDt1sUOv0 pic.twitter.com/kBFl27kF9g — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 14, 2025

Noah Eagle: “TEXAS A&M GETS A SIGNATURE ROAD WIN UNDER MIKE ELKO! THEY ANNOUNCE TO THE NATION THEY HAVE ARRIVED WITH A 41-40 WIN OVER NOTRE DAME!” 🏈🎙️ #CFB https://t.co/a9ilHmDSgJ pic.twitter.com/kvGVTgvbgz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 14, 2025

As for Burmeister and Simms, we certainly can’t say they lack self-awareness.