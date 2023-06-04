Albert Pujols, who, last year, became only the fourth member of MLB’s 700 home run club, put his announcing chops to work, joining color analyst Bob Walk and play-by-play veteran Brendan Burke on the call for Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and his former team, the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s only fitting the 43-year-old would start this new phase of his career at PNC Park, where Pujols slugged 35 career home runs, easily the most by a visiting player in the stadium’s 22-year history.

Hey, we know him! Good luck in your broadcasting debut today, @PujolsFive! pic.twitter.com/TerIOA4b9u — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 4, 2023

Given his profile as a surefire Hall-of-Famer and one of the greatest players of his era, it’s surprising how little attention Pujols generated in his broadcasting debut, with minimal promotion surrounding the event. That’s likely because the game was buried on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, with an unusually early 11:35 AM ET first pitch.

Still, even amid the muted circumstances of his maiden voyage on Peacock, Pujols was generally well-received by fans, who felt he came off as likable and well-prepared.

Adam Wainwright joining the Peacock broadcast was wildly entertaining, and Pujols has been great in the booth. As much as I hated watching them play the Pirates, I have to respect the good vibes. — Dick Fowler, P.I. (@CBottoms_Up) June 4, 2023

Side note to the Peacock telecast this morning. Thank you for getting Walkie on for color. Bob Walk is my dawg. Pujols is getting better as the game goes along as well. #Bucnit — Shawn Temple (@prcsports1) June 4, 2023

This Peacock broadcast is putting AT&T to shame. Walk and Pujols actually get along, and the camera angles are amazing. Ugh. — Good Dog (@RawhideMolly) June 4, 2023

I enjoyed the Peacock broadcast, cool to see Bob Walk and Albert Pujols working together. 11:35am is cool too, not even 2 o clock and game is over, I'm sure I'd be pist if didn't work out on Pirates favor though lol — Chad (@BogeyLife1) June 4, 2023

Pujols doing well. Cardinals? Not so much. Would like to listen to Albert but had enough of this game already — JMCardsfan (@Jody2728) June 4, 2023

Albert's improvement in English across his baseball career is no less impressive than his hitting stats. Congratulations. — Rob McCray (@clanmacrae9) June 4, 2023

Here’s hoping this becomes a regular sight. https://t.co/iLtyWsbk7N — /r/Cardinals (@rslashcardinals) June 4, 2023

It helped having his former teammate Adam Wainwright break the ice, sharing an anecdote about Pujols talking his ear off in the sauna, of all places.

In which @UncleCharlie50 discusses the time he almost melted in the sauna because @PujolsFive wouldn't stop telling him a story: pic.twitter.com/whGiAtCmOw — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 4, 2023

Time will tell if Pujols proves successful in his transition from the batter’s box to the broadcast booth, though, if nothing else, his insight as a three-time MVP and two-time World Series champion should prove valuable, lending star power and credibility to a brand desperate to make its presence felt in the sports content space.