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Defenders of the UFC Freedom 250 were right when they said the MMA event was watched by as many people than an annual football bowl; they just got the game wrong.

The June 14 White House-hosted UFC fight drew an impressive audience on Paramount+, averaging 7 million viewers in the United States, according to Nielsen streaming figures. That makes it the largest exclusive live stream in the platform’s history. The event also pulled in an additional 1.2 million in Latin America.

For perspective, the first-ever UFC card on Fox averaged 5.7 million viewers in the U.S. and peaked at 8.8 million. That was the most-watched MMA event in U.S. history until Netflix’s Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano fight night, which averaged 9.3 million U.S. viewers and peaked at 11.6 million.

Paramount+ says nearly 17 million people (15.26 million in the U.S.) watched at least one minute of the event. Viewing totals from other territories will be released next week.

There’s no denying this is a big win for UFC, which is in the first year of a seven-year, $7.7-billion deal with Paramount. The fight card was much-maligned from the jump, seen by critics as a crass spectacle. But in the end, poor optics and bad weather were no match for the pomp and circumstance of seeing MMA fights on the South Lawn of the White House, even if the lasting cultural memory of the event will be a gross comment.

On paper, all of this should be something to celebrate for CEO Dana White and proponents of the UFC White House event. However, many defenders, including White, invested a lot of time and energy in pumping up the notion that the event posted Super Bowl-like numbers. That was patently absurd for obvious reasons, but since it became such a talking point, we wanted to make sure we provided a fair clarification.

UFC Freedom 250 came close to matching a bowl in viewership: the 2025 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl between Penn State and Clemson, which averaged 7.6 million viewers. So, congrats to all on posting bowl-like numbers, just as you said.