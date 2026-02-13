Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Made For March, a four-part docuseries chronicling the Kansas Jayhawks and Michigan Wolverines as they make their way through the 2025-2026 men’s college basketball season with their eyes set on winning a national championship, will debut on Paramount+ on Saturday, April 4.

According to Paramount+, which announced the docuseries on Thursday, it will “Feature unprecedented off-court access, exclusive game footage and interviews, and coverage of key regular‑season, conference and postseason matchups in the Big 12 and Big Ten. For the first time, cameras follow both teams across an entire season, capturing the intensity, pressure, and passion on the road to and through the post-season.”

Each episode of the series, produced by Paramount Sports Entertainment and Religion of Sports, will premiere on Paramount+ and then air on CBS on the following days and times:

Episode 101: Saturday, April 4 | 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, April 4 | 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST Episode 102: Sunday, April 5 | 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST

Sunday, April 5 | 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST Episode 103: Sunday, April 5 | 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. EST

Sunday, April 5 | 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. EST Episode 104: Saturday, April 18 | 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST

Michigan is currently No. 2 in the nation in both the AP and Coaches polls with a 22-1 record and a clear path towards a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“In today’s college basketball environment, it’s not easy to build real connection,” Michigan head coach Dusty May said in a statement. “This group has done that, and there’s something special about who they are and where they’re headed. For the first time ever, this project gives fans an all-access look at Michigan Basketball as we push toward March.”

Kansas, meanwhile, is currently ninth in both polls with an 18-5 record, fighting to keep up with Arizona and Houston in the battle for Big 12 supremacy.

“For over two decades, the Kansas men’s basketball program has been approached for a variety of all-access documentaries, and I have always turned them down,” said Kansas coach Bill Self in a statement. “However, this is the one moment, with an incredibly special team, where I felt it was finally the right time to let viewers behind the curtain to get an unfettered look at what goes on with Kansas basketball.”