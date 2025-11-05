Credit: Green Bay Press-Gazette

As Paramount+ continues to bulk up its offerings under David Ellison’s leadership, the CBS streamer is strengthening its connection to TKO.

On Wednesday, Paramount announced that its streaming service has reached a five-year deal to become the primary home of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) “Unleash The Beast” tour. The agreement, which will begin with the start of the 2026 season on Dec. 12, calls for Paramount+ to stream live coverage of the TKO subsidiary’s premier tour, which includes 20 events culminating with the PBR World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas (May 7-10 and May 14-17).

“This deal aligns with our longstanding relationship with CBS and reflects our shared commitment to expanding PBR’s reach,” PBR CEO and Commissioner Sean Gleason said in a release. “We are excited to continue this extraordinary partnership and thrilled that this new deal, bolstered by Paramount+, will bring our sport to an ever broader audience”

Added CBS EVP of Programming Dan Weinberg: “CBS Sports has been the home of PBR for decades, and we are proud to deepen our partnership by bringing the Unleash the Beast series to our expanding streaming audience on Paramount+. This extension enables us to extend our reach, delivering dynamic PBR content to an even wider audience.”

𝐏𝐁𝐑 𝐇𝐀𝐒 𝐀 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄@paramountplus is now the streaming platform of PBR’s premier tour, Unleash The Beast starting this 2026 season.

🚨Read more ➡️ https://t.co/el8egNCz2J pic.twitter.com/6xRSRMUVcW — PBR (@PBR) November 5, 2025

Paramount’s new agreement with PBR marks the third major media rights deal that the media conglomerate has reached with a TKO company since the Paramount-Skydance merger was completed in July. In August, Paramount struck a seven-year, $7.7 billion deal to become the home of UFC, before later announcing an agreement to host the combat sports giant’s new Zuffa Boxing promotion beginning in 2026.

But despite the recent relationship, PBR’s ties to Paramount predate both TKO’s purchase of the bull riding promotion and the Skydance merger. Since 2013, CBS Sports Network has been the primary home of PBR events, with Paramount’s Pluto TV having hosted the RidePass channel since 2021.

According Paramount, the CBS Television Network will continue to carry the CBS Game of the Week throughout the 2026 Unleash The Beast season. The release also notes that October saw CBS’ highest-rated PBR broadcast of all time, with its Oct. 5 event drawing 2.70 million viewers.