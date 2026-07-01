Edit by Liam McGuire

The Warner Bros. Discovery-Paramount merger has hit a potential roadblock after the UK government announced it is taking a closer look into the transaction.

“Following engagement with the parties and independent research, my Department has today written to the current and proposed owners of Warner Bros. Discovery on my behalf to inform them that I am minded to intervene,” British Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said in a statement.

“Minded to” is a term commonly used by UK officials indicating they are considering formal action before making a final decision.

Nandy also wrote to Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount outlining her position. She specifically cited concerns that the merger could result in less diversity of viewpoints in UK news media and leave too few companies controlling media and streaming services. The two companies have until July 6 to respond.

“If I decide to issue an Intervention Notice,” the statement from Nandy continues, “the next stage would be for Ofcom to assess and report to me on the public interest considerations, and for the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to assess and report to me on whether a relevant merger situation has been created, and any impact this may have on competition.”

Paramount responded to the concerns in a statement to CNN.

“We are grateful for the continued constructive engagement with all interested government bodies and relevant authorities, including in the UK. We are confident that our proposed transaction does not pose any media plurality issues in the UK and remain confident in our stated transaction timeline.”

The merger has already cleared key regulatory hurdles in both the United States and the European Union. Paramount previously said it expects the deal to officially take effect in the third quarter of 2026, around the end of September. A prolonged investigation by the UK government could certainly complicate those plans.

For the moment, the status quo remains for Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount while the regulatory process continues.