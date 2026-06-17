Credit: The Daily Show on Comedy Central

It isn’t a massive surprise to learn that The Daily Show‘s Jon Stewart would take issue with the UFC Freedom 250 card at the White House, but it was interesting to see Stewart take the opportunity to twist the knife on his bosses at Paramount, who aired the event.

The comedian and Comedy Central host, weighing in on the MMA spectacle on Monday night’s episode of his long-running political commentary show, called Freedom 250 a “god-awful, mockery of an event” that devalued America’s “national dignity.”

Then, in an ironic flip, a still from the Paramount+ broadcast appeared next to Stewart, who, feigning shock, proceeded to praise his bosses for the event he had just skewered.

“What a fine event it was,” Stewart joked. Once again, the leaders of Paramount+ are providing us all with incredible content at reasonable prices. I am proud to stand with the Paramount family and whatever shows they decide to either cancel or put on.”

Since Skydance merged with the larger Paramount last year, it canceled Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show and brought on the polarizing Bari Weiss to run its news operation. Stewart, however, signed a short extension with the company to continue hosting an episode of The Daily Show each week as well as his weekly interview podcast, The Weekly Show. That contract reportedly ends at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Paramount won the rights to air UFC cards on ESPN in a monster deal worth more than $1 billion annually. The Freedom 250 event was the crown jewel of Paramount’s first full year airing monthly UFC cards, and though it was predictably filled with controversy, the fights more than delivered.

In addition to getting a shot in at Paramount execs for their content decisions, Stewart also noted the contrast between one version of American sports glory around his beloved New York Knicks with the one pushed forward by the White House with the UFC spectacle:

“Sunday night gave the president and his acolytes an opportunity to rebut the joyous communion of teamwork that embodied the New York Knickerbockers for a joyless, Vegas-style trudge through the people’s house now transformed into a gold-plated pummeling center where the gladiator’s god was praised for his forbearance and, of course, nutsack.”

While close followers of the UFC saw the White House event as a sorely needed win that made the promotion feel special for the first time in a while, Stewart spoke to the feelings of a more politicized segment of American viewers who saw it as a wasteful stunt.