Just a couple of months after Paramount reached an eye-popping seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights agreement with UFC to broadcast all of the promotion’s fights to an American audience, the two sides are expanding their relationship globally.

On Tuesday, UFC announced that Paramount would also become the exclusive media rights partner for the promotion in global markets including Brazil and Latin America, while scooping up key inventory like Fight Nights and prelims for numbered events in Australia.

As with the U.S.-based deal, the international deals will begin in 2026 and continue for a term of seven years. For Brazil and Latin America, every UFC fight, including numbered events, will be broadcast on Paramount+ at no additional cost to subscribers. The same can be said for the Fight Nights and prelims in Australia, though the main cards will remain with Foxtel and Kayo through the end of their respective deals.

“The partnership with Paramount has already been incredible and it just keeps getting bigger and better,” UFC CEO Dana White said in a statement, per Sports Business Journal. “They are now taking on new territories like Latin America and Australia and this thing is just going to continue to grow. It just shows you how aggressive they are with this business, and I love it.”

Financial terms of the international deals were not disclosed.

Considering the popularity of UFC abroad, especially in markets like Brazil, the new deal will help solidify Paramount+ as the go-to destination for the sport well into the 2030s.

“Delivering premium UFC programming to audiences on a global scale remains a top priority for Paramount,” said Cindy Holland, chair of direct-to-consumer for Paramount. “We are thrilled to expand upon the historic offering of UFC content for Paramount+ subscribers across all plans to more passionate and engaged fans around the world.”