Edit by Liam McGuire

Paramount CEO David Ellison held an investor call on Monday morning to discuss specifics about his company’s recent purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery.

During the call, Paramount confirmed what many had already suspected with regard to the fate of both companies’ streaming services. Paramount+ will combine with HBO Max.

“We do plan to put the two services together,” Variety’s Brian Steinberg reports the company said.

Paramount: ‘We do plan to put the two services together’ — Brian Steinberg (@bristei) March 2, 2026

A joint streaming service will likely put all of Paramount’s and Warner Bros. Discovery’s content under a single roof. However, it is unclear exactly how Paramount plans on pricing the new offering.

One possibility would be that the content currently available on Paramount+ as well as the content currently available on HBO Max is all available in the base tier of Paramount’s new combined streaming service, presumably at a higher price than either standalone streamer currently charges.

Paramount may also choose to keep the brands separated, but still under one single app. In this scenario, consumers could pick and choose which content they wanted, with HBO Max perhaps being branded as an add-on of sorts.

Paramount did express a desire to keep HBO operationally independent, though that was more in reference to how the brand produces shows. “Our viewpoint is HBO should stay HBO. And you know, they they built a phenomenal brand. They are a leader in the space, and we just want them to continue doing more of it,” the company said.

How that independence will translate to a future consumer offering remains to be seen.

As for sports fans, combining the streaming services should allow for both CBS Sports and TNT Sports properties to become available on the same platform. It’s expected that there will be some cross-pollination of live sports properties under new ownership. For instance, Paramount acknowledged the possibility that UFC fights could begin appearing on TNT. Similarly, TNT Sports properties like the MLB or NHL playoffs could hypothetically end up on CBS. The combined app would be a one-stop shop for all of these properties.