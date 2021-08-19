Free Solo subject Alex Honnold, most recently part of NBC’s Olympic climbing coverage, has a new Nat Geo project coming on Disney+.

“On The Edge” was announced yesterday, and will follow Honnold to Greenland as he attempts brand new routes and summits there. The series will also discuss why and how there are suddenly undiscovered cliffs to climb thanks to climate change.

I'm so delighted to announce a new @NatGeoTV original series for #DisneyPlus called "On The Edge With Alex Honnold" that will follow me as I attempt new routes in Greenland while also exploring the frontlines of the climate crisis. https://t.co/dO6iTydqWf pic.twitter.com/lU1twhyuuB — Alex Honnold (@AlexHonnold) August 18, 2021

Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva had the exclusive yesterday with more details:

On the Edge with Alex Honnold, produced by Plimsoll Productions, sees the professional adventure rock climber embark on a lifelong dream – an epic climbing quest across the remotest and toughest walls and peaks of Greenland, a country that has become the crucible of the climate crisis. In 2020, 300 billion tons of Greenland ice disappeared, the biggest annual melt in recorded history. With an overabundance of virgin climbs and impossible walls, Greenland is considered the world’s last great climbing frontier. As he attempts a once-in-a-lifetime climbing challenge that will push his physical limits, Honnold will meet the scientists working on the frontline of climate change and witness the impacts of the rapid melting for himself.

Honnold offered a bit more on what he hopes to achieve with the series:

His ultimate test will come from Peak 3342, to-date unclimbed and one of the highest peaks in Greenland. Though there’s more exposed rock and less snow and ice, this is uncharted territory and Honnold will need to draw on all of his experience to reach the top safely. “I’ve always wanted to climb in Greenland—it has some of the most remote and epic walls in the world. But it’s also being tremendously affected by climate change,” said Honnold. “I’m very excited about the opportunity to explore the climbing while also sharing some of the local impacts of climate change with a global audience. Our changing climate is the biggest issue facing humanity and I hope that this will help inspire people to take action.”

Considering how wildly successful and legitimately thrilling the Oscar-winning Free Solo was, it’s hard not to get excited at the prospect of more footage of Honnold climbing seemingly impossible routes. That he’s also using his platform here to talk about one of the most important issues facing the planet is certainly a great bonus, too.

[Deadline]