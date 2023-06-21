The Awful Announcing Wednesday Newsletter is a deep dive into all things sports media with original commentary, highlights from the week, social media buzz, and much more. Below is our “A Block” that leads off the newsletter. You can read this and more by subscribing here. We send a recap of what’s been on AA on Monday and Friday mornings as well as the extended original version on Wednesdays.

As we are approaching the halfway point in 2023, this week’s Wednesday newsletter takes a look back at the biggest stories so far this year in sports media to lead off. At the end of today’s newsletter, we’ll preview the biggest stories to come for the back half of the year. Since we’re on the pitch clock, let’s move as quickly as possible.

1) The RSN implosion – While there are plenty of personalities and dramas worthy of the top spot, nothing is changing the landscape of the sports media quite like the ongoing crisis affecting regional sports networks. With Diamond going through bankruptcy and others discontinuing, teams and leagues are caught in the middle of a rapidly changing landscape trying to build a new plane as they fly it. The Utah Jazz just announced the creation of their own media company and plans to air on local television as well as streaming. Will others follow suit as the industry finds its way or will it be a while before everyone involved finds a path forward?

2) Greg Olsen shines while Tom Brady looms – It’s fair to say there’s never been an announcer drama quite like the top NFL spot at Fox where the network has paid a small fortune to Tom Brady to be their top analyst… whenever he feels like it? Greg Olsen was largely seen as a seat-warmer when he took the lead analyst chair but he quickly established himself as one of the best in the business and gave a terrific performance in his debut Super Bowl alongside the equally adept Kevin Burkhardt. It’s a good problem for Fox to have, but it’s a problem nonetheless.

3) Black tanktops are suddenly all the rage in Bristol – Pat McAfee ended months of speculation on his next move by finally signing with ESPN. It’s a landmark deal both for the former punter and for the worldwide leader. After years where ESPN’s philosophy was “nobody is bigger than the network,” the company has now handed over a large chunk of airtime to a select few on mega salaries. Now the battle begins between McAfee and Stephen A. Smith as to who the face of ESPN will eventually be.

4) PGA Tour-LIV deal shocks everyone – After a year of very public animosity, a schism in the golf world, hundreds of millions of dollars being thrown around, and the use of 9/11 imagery, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf agreed to let bygones be bygones and come together when everyone least suspected it. Why? Because the tour and the Saudis believe they can make more money together than they could apart.

5) The Skip & Shannon divorce – It was a year of turmoil on Undisputed as Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe took Embrace Debate to a whole different level as the pair’s arguments became a little too real. After tension in front of and behind the camera was clear, Sharpe abruptly left the program in June and is already courting potential suitors.

6) Layoffs happening everywhere – It seems as though every major sports media company – from ESPN to Warner Bros. Discovery to The Athletic – is balancing budgets and slashing staffs. It’s a sad reality of the media environment in 2023 and shows no signs of slowing down.

