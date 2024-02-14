Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino. Jessica and Vinnie discuss a wide range of topics including returning to the Royals, having high expectations for the Royals in 2024, hosting a podcast, being Zack Greinke’s teammate, and more.
- 2:00: Welcome Vinnie Pasquantino to Short and to the Point
- 2:31: Where does the IDGAF attitude come from?
- 3:53: Players opening up more
- 5:24: Spring training/rehabbing shoulder
- 6:03: Mentality when dealing with an injury
- 7:31: Royals being a playoff team in 2024
- 9:33: Bobby Witt Jr.
- 11:08: Salvador Pérez
- 12:09: What makes for a good clubhouse?
- 13:33: Added expectations and pressure for the 2024 Royals season
- 14:02: Takeaways from 2023
- 14:43: Maintaining motivation throughout a season
- 16:54: Possibility of being traded during wedding
- 18:03: Dealing with rumors
- 18:40: Hosting a podcast
- 21:13: Biggest surprise when hosting a podcast
- 22:38: Profile picture
- 26:13: Zack Greinke
- 27:43: Getting older
- 30:06: Being promoted to the Big Leagues
- 32:24: Do players care about being on prospect lists?
- 33:51: Being able to tell who can play before they do
- 35:59: Emotions of being promoted
- 38:19: Difficulties coming back from injury
- 38:37: Being a “stud”
