On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews longtime Around the Horn host Tony Reali. With the end of the series coming in May, Brandon and Tony discuss various topics, including hosting Around the Horn, sticking around as “Stat Boy” on Pardon the Interruption, reaching out to Jay Mariotti, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 1:05: What will Tony miss most about Around the Horn?
- 4:51: Response from fans on Around the Horn’s cancellation
- 6:59: Was the show nearing an expiration point?
- 9:17: Tony’s relationship with ESPN
- 10:27: Tony’s contract status with ESPN
- 15:38: Meeting Charles Barkley
- 17:16: ESPN and Inside the NBA
- 19:19: Consuming sports content growing up
- 20:42: Getting hired for Pardon the Interruption
- 22:38: Being on PTI
- 23:51: Not viewing PTI as a stepping stone
- 25:11: Getting to Around the Horn
- 28:35: Feeling pressure?
- 30:29: Getting rid of the nerves
- 32:07: Building the show today
- 34:08: Around the Horn giving a platform to journalists and young journalists
- 36:37: Being able to remain exclusive to two shows at ESPN
- 39:21: Being able to host Around the Horn without being bigger than the show
- 41:23: Any regrets of not being bigger than Around the Horn?
- 43:50: Why does Around the Horn have a communal feeling?
- 47:01: Addressing serious topics and discussing personal life
- 49:53: Most memorable days/moments on show?
- 51:13: Staying at PTI
- 55:22: Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon’s longevity
- 58:31: Hearing from Max Kellerman and Jay Mariotti?
- 1:01:18: Jay Mariotti
- 1:04:55: What will the final show look like?
- 1:10:33: Will Tony take a break after Around the Horn?
Thanks for listening. If you enjoyed the show, subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you get our podcasts.