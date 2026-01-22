On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Wake Up Barstool co-host T-Bob Hebert. Brandon and T-Bob discuss a wide range of topics including Indiana’s rise to power winning the national championship, Lane Kiffin heading to T-Bob’s alma mater LSU, working at Barstool Sports, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 2:06: CFP National Championship
- 19:12: Playing at LSU
- 30:28: Working in media
- 42:04: Barstool Sports
- 58:42: Covering college football/Lane Kiffin
