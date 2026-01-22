T-Bob Hebert T-Bob Hebert on the Awful Announcing Podcast
By Phillip Bupp on

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Wake Up Barstool co-host T-Bob Hebert. Brandon and T-Bob discuss a wide range of topics including Indiana’s rise to power winning the national championship, Lane Kiffin heading to T-Bob’s alma mater LSU, working at Barstool Sports, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • 2:06: CFP National Championship
  • 19:12: Playing at LSU
  • 30:28: Working in media
  • 42:04: Barstool Sports
  • 58:42: Covering college football/Lane Kiffin

