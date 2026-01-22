T-Bob Hebert on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Wake Up Barstool co-host T-Bob Hebert. Brandon and T-Bob discuss a wide range of topics including Indiana’s rise to power winning the national championship, Lane Kiffin heading to T-Bob’s alma mater LSU, working at Barstool Sports, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

2:06: CFP National Championship

19:12: Playing at LSU

30:28: Working in media

42:04: Barstool Sports

58:42: Covering college football/Lane Kiffin

Thanks for listening.

