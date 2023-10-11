Steve Woods Steve Woods on Short and to the Point
By Phillip Bupp

Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews Steve Woods from the “Ben and Woods” morning show on 97.3 FM The Fan in San Diego. Jessica and Steve discuss a wide range of topics including the disappointing San Diego Padres season, the difficulty of interviewing Padres GM A.J. Preller, the evolution of sports talk radio, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

  • 2:02: Welcome Steve Woods to Short and to the Point
  • 2:23: What does “most disappointing season” mean for the San Diego Padres?
  • 4:20: Analytics within the Padres
  • 7:38: Bob Melvin
  • 10:46: Everyone in San Diego resting on laurels before the season
  • 15:41: Padres players Steve felt disappointed and would like to see more of
  • 18:56: Jake Cronenworth
  • 19:58: Frustration for the season
  • 22:26: A.J. Preller
  • 26:12: When did the belief stop for the Padres this season?
  • 27:56: What would be Steve’s message to Padres fans if he was GM?
  • 30:52: Being the “Voice of the Fans” and finding the balance between media and fan
  • 34:13: Dealing with the players
  • 37:18: Evolution of sports talk radio
  • 39:21: Talking Padres fans off the ledge
  • 42:54: Covering the Padres is “never boring”

