Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews Steve Woods from the “Ben and Woods” morning show on 97.3 FM The Fan in San Diego. Jessica and Steve discuss a wide range of topics including the disappointing San Diego Padres season, the difficulty of interviewing Padres GM A.J. Preller, the evolution of sports talk radio, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

2:02: Welcome Steve Woods to Short and to the Point

2:23: What does “most disappointing season” mean for the San Diego Padres?

4:20: Analytics within the Padres

7:38: Bob Melvin

10:46: Everyone in San Diego resting on laurels before the season

15:41: Padres players Steve felt disappointed and would like to see more of

18:56: Jake Cronenworth

19:58: Frustration for the season

22:26: A.J. Preller

26:12: When did the belief stop for the Padres this season?

27:56: What would be Steve’s message to Padres fans if he was GM?

30:52: Being the “Voice of the Fans” and finding the balance between media and fan

34:13: Dealing with the players

37:18: Evolution of sports talk radio

39:21: Talking Padres fans off the ledge

42:54: Covering the Padres is “never boring”

