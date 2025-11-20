Steve Gelbs on The Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews New York Mets field reporter/play-by-play broadcaster Steve Gelbs.

Brandon and Steve discuss a wide range of topics including Aaron Glenn’s handling of the media, Steve’s initial struggles on the Mets’ broadcast and hesitation to move to play-by-play, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

2:07: New York Jets QB situation/Aaron Glenn/Aaron Rodgers on Jets

19:35: Being a New York Yankees fan growing up

25:55: New York Mets early broadcasts

43:09: Developing relationships with players

1:02:50: Big calls and free agency

Thanks for listening. If you enjoyed the show, subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you listen to our podcasts.