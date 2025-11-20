Steve Gelbs Steve Gelbs on The Awful Announcing Podcast
By Phillip Bupp on

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews New York Mets field reporter/play-by-play broadcaster Steve Gelbs.

Brandon and Steve discuss a wide range of topics including Aaron Glenn’s handling of the media, Steve’s initial struggles on the Mets’ broadcast and hesitation to move to play-by-play, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • 2:07: New York Jets QB situation/Aaron Glenn/Aaron Rodgers on Jets
  • 19:35: Being a New York Yankees fan growing up
  • 25:55: New York Mets early broadcasts
  • 43:09: Developing relationships with players
  • 1:02:50: Big calls and free agency

