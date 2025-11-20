On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews New York Mets field reporter/play-by-play broadcaster Steve Gelbs.
Brandon and Steve discuss a wide range of topics including Aaron Glenn’s handling of the media, Steve’s initial struggles on the Mets’ broadcast and hesitation to move to play-by-play, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 2:07: New York Jets QB situation/Aaron Glenn/Aaron Rodgers on Jets
- 19:35: Being a New York Yankees fan growing up
- 25:55: New York Mets early broadcasts
- 43:09: Developing relationships with players
- 1:02:50: Big calls and free agency
About Phillip Bupp
Producer/editor of the Awful Announcing Podcast and Short and to the Point. News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing. Highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.
Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @phillipbupp