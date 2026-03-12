On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews NFL on CBS and NCAA March Madness broadcaster, Spero Dedes.
Brandon and Spero discuss a wide range of topics including preparing to call four tournament games in one day, Kobe Bryant’s 81 point game, leaving as radio voice of the LA Lakers, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 2:07: Bam Adebayo’s 83 point game
- 7:54: NBA on TNT
- 12:50: March Madness
- 26:10: LA Lakers/New York Knicks
- 41:34: Going to Fordham/Working at WFAN
- 44:35: NFL on CBS/Broadcasting calls
Thanks for listening.
If you enjoyed the show, subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you listen to our podcasts.
About Phillip Bupp
Producer/editor of the Awful Announcing Podcast and Short and to the Point. News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing. Highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.
Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @phillipbupp