Spero Dedes on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews NFL on CBS and NCAA March Madness broadcaster, Spero Dedes.

Brandon and Spero discuss a wide range of topics including preparing to call four tournament games in one day, Kobe Bryant’s 81 point game, leaving as radio voice of the LA Lakers, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

2:07: Bam Adebayo’s 83 point game

7:54: NBA on TNT

12:50: March Madness

26:10: LA Lakers/New York Knicks

41:34: Going to Fordham/Working at WFAN

44:35: NFL on CBS/Broadcasting calls

Thanks for listening.

If you enjoyed the show, subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you listen to our podcasts.