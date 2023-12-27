It’s a special episode of Short and to the Point. We look back at some of our best discussions with our various guests in 2023. Host Jessica Kleinschmidt talked with many people from a variety of sports and we look forward to bringing you more in 2024. We thank you for listening/viewing the podcast, and have a happy holiday season.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 3:40: Jared Carrabis on leaving Barstool (Episode 1)
- 9:26: Melanie Newman on her and Jessica motivating each other to stay in sports (Episode 5)
- 13:39: Raquel Rodriguez remembers Bray Wyatt (Episode 9)
- 15:46: John Gibbons on José Bautista’s bat flip (Episode 11)
- 19:00: Rich Hollenberg on covering Aaron Hernandez case (Episode 13)
- 24:02: Dani Wexelman on women covering baseball (Episode 15)
- 30:51: Scott Braun on working with A.J. Pierzynski (Episode 16)
- 35:44: Adam Amin on people accusing national broadcasters of bias (Episode 19)
- 42:07: Sean Salisbury remembers John Clayton (Episode 20)
Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get our podcasts.