On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews CBS Sports college basketball analyst and Hoops HQ co-founder Seth Davis. As March Madness approaches, Brandon and Seth discuss a wide range of topics including how expanding the tournament is a good thing, Charles Barkley’s generosity, Caitlin Clark’s TIME Magazine interview, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :50: What would today’s NCAA Tournament be like without X?
- 2:09: Hoops HQ
- 4:10: Motive behind launching Hoops HQ
- 5:09: Welcoming added coverage in March
- 6:38: Is NIL good for college basketball?
- 8:30: Asking Charles Barkley if he would pay Auburn players pre-NIL
- 11:13: Working with Barkley
- 12:23: What does Barkley bring to the NCAA Tournament?
- 14:16: Excitement level for the First Round
- 16:44: Going from writing to TV
- 20:04: Preferring TV or writing
- 21:47: The most fulfilling book to write
- 23:49: Working on any books now?
- 24:19: Would Seth ever consider a career in politics?
- 26:46: Following politics
- 27:17: Caitlin Clark discourse
- 30:05: College basketball continuing to benefit from Caitlin Clark
- 31:23: Will a woman get a DI men’s basketball head coaching opportunity?
- 33:57: Doug Gottlieb becoming a college basketball coach
- 36:21: Rick Pitino at St. John’s
- 37:45: Has Cooper Flagg lived up to the hype?
- 38:52: Will and should the NCAA Tournament expand?
