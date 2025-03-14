Seth Davis Seth Davis
On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews CBS Sports college basketball analyst and Hoops HQ co-founder Seth Davis. As March Madness approaches, Brandon and Seth discuss a wide range of topics including how expanding the tournament is a good thing, Charles Barkley’s generosity, Caitlin Clark’s TIME Magazine interview, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • :50: What would today’s NCAA Tournament be like without X?
  • 2:09: Hoops HQ
  • 4:10: Motive behind launching Hoops HQ
  • 5:09: Welcoming added coverage in March
  • 6:38: Is NIL good for college basketball?
  • 8:30: Asking Charles Barkley if he would pay Auburn players pre-NIL
  • 11:13: Working with Barkley
  • 12:23: What does Barkley bring to the NCAA Tournament?
  • 14:16: Excitement level for the First Round
  • 16:44: Going from writing to TV
  • 20:04: Preferring TV or writing
  • 21:47: The most fulfilling book to write
  • 23:49: Working on any books now?
  • 24:19: Would Seth ever consider a career in politics?
  • 26:46: Following politics
  • 27:17: Caitlin Clark discourse
  • 30:05: College basketball continuing to benefit from Caitlin Clark
  • 31:23: Will a woman get a DI men’s basketball head coaching opportunity?
  • 33:57: Doug Gottlieb becoming a college basketball coach
  • 36:21: Rick Pitino at St. John’s
  • 37:45: Has Cooper Flagg lived up to the hype?
  • 38:52: Will and should the NCAA Tournament expand?

