Sean Salisbury Sean Salisbury on Short and to the Point
Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews former NFL quarterback, and host of The Sean Salisbury Show, Sean Salisbury. Jessica and Sean discuss a wide range of topics including C.J. Stroud being an MVP candidate, Aaron Rodgers coming back, remembering John Clayton, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

  • 2:05: Welcome Sean Salisbury to Short and to the Point
  • 2:13: Changes in quarterback analysis since Sean played football
  • 5:27: Are young quarterbacks embracing pocket passing?
  • 8:53: C.J. Stroud being the real deal
  • 10:42: Processing information an important skill for a quarterback
  • 13:48: Aaron Rodgers Achilles injury performance
  • 16:08: Rodgers’ mentality seeing the Jets play while on the sidelines
  • 18:29: Mentality of retiring from football
  • 21:11: John Clayton
  • 24:11: Success of “Four Downs”
  • 26:33: Evolution of sports debate shows
  • 29:46: Pitching replacing Shannon Sharpe on “Undisputed”
  • 31:41: Relationship with the media from being a player to being in the media
  • 36:04: Most famous contact in Sean’s phone

