Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews former NFL quarterback, and host of The Sean Salisbury Show, Sean Salisbury. Jessica and Sean discuss a wide range of topics including C.J. Stroud being an MVP candidate, Aaron Rodgers coming back, remembering John Clayton, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- 2:05: Welcome Sean Salisbury to Short and to the Point
- 2:13: Changes in quarterback analysis since Sean played football
- 5:27: Are young quarterbacks embracing pocket passing?
- 8:53: C.J. Stroud being the real deal
- 10:42: Processing information an important skill for a quarterback
- 13:48: Aaron Rodgers Achilles injury performance
- 16:08: Rodgers’ mentality seeing the Jets play while on the sidelines
- 18:29: Mentality of retiring from football
- 21:11: John Clayton
- 24:11: Success of “Four Downs”
- 26:33: Evolution of sports debate shows
- 29:46: Pitching replacing Shannon Sharpe on “Undisputed”
- 31:41: Relationship with the media from being a player to being in the media
- 36:04: Most famous contact in Sean’s phone
Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get our podcasts.