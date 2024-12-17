Ryan Ruocco on Short and to the Point
On the latest episode of Short and to the Point, host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews Yankees, Nets, WNBA, NBA, and women’s college basketball announcer Ryan Ruocco. Jessica and Ryan discuss a wide range of topics including the rise of the WNBA, working with CC Sabathia, being on the call for Domingo Germán’s perfect game, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

  • 2:36: Vin Scully telling Ryan to be himself
  • 4:59: Was it easy for Ryan to be himself at first in the broadcast booth?
  • 9:04: Where does the confidence come from?
  • 10:35: Having different broadcasting styles when covering different sports
  • 12:52: Being a rules expert as a play-by-play broadcaster
  • 16:00: Nerding out over the rules
  • 17:07: Everyone on the broadcast team coming together
  • 19:08: Family at home and broadcast family
  • 24:47: WNBA growth since Ryan started calling games in 2013
  • 34:52: Higher WNBA salaries
  • 37:03: Working with CC Sabathia/What they learned from each other
  • 41:03: Podcasting
  • 43:52: Domingo Germán’s perfect game

