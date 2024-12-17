On the latest episode of Short and to the Point, host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews Yankees, Nets, WNBA, NBA, and women’s college basketball announcer Ryan Ruocco. Jessica and Ryan discuss a wide range of topics including the rise of the WNBA, working with CC Sabathia, being on the call for Domingo Germán’s perfect game, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- 2:36: Vin Scully telling Ryan to be himself
- 4:59: Was it easy for Ryan to be himself at first in the broadcast booth?
- 9:04: Where does the confidence come from?
- 10:35: Having different broadcasting styles when covering different sports
- 12:52: Being a rules expert as a play-by-play broadcaster
- 16:00: Nerding out over the rules
- 17:07: Everyone on the broadcast team coming together
- 19:08: Family at home and broadcast family
- 24:47: WNBA growth since Ryan started calling games in 2013
- 34:52: Higher WNBA salaries
- 37:03: Working with CC Sabathia/What they learned from each other
- 41:03: Podcasting
- 43:52: Domingo Germán’s perfect game
