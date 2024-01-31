Ryan Jensen and Garrett Gilkey on Short and to the Point

Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews NFL players Ryan Jensen and Garrett Gilkey. Ryan and Garrett discuss with Jessica a wide range of topics including athletes needing to open up more about mental health, their luxury home company GILK, playing with Tom Brady, and more.

If you are interested in checking out GILK, visit their website gilk.com and follow GILK on Instagram @wearegilk.

Here’s the full breakdown.

2:16: Welcome Ryan and Garrett to Short and to the Point

2:42: What are Ryan and Garrett up to?

4:13: GILK’s mission

5:43: Transitions in life

7:37: Making the decision to retire as a pro athlete

11:31: Attaching trauma to what a player is going through in retirement

14:15: Using competitive nature an athlete has in GILK

15:31: Processing injury and transitioning into a post-playing career

17:37: Being teammates with Tom Brady

18:27: Being a “protector” on and off the field

19:51: Transparency being important in GILK

25:21: What Ryan and Garrett experienced that told them they were being taken advantage of

28:45: Vulnerability being a taboo topic for athletes

31:26: The “dumb jock” stereotype

35:05: Ryan not being an asshole

39:04: What does the Buccaneers organization mean to Ryan and Garrett

42:22: Athletes opening up about mental health

45:18: Dave Canales

