Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray. Jessica and Robert discuss a wide range of topics including Paul Skenes’ impact to the Pittsburgh Pirates, trade interest for Oakland A’s players Mason Miller and Brent Rooker, the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- 1:53: Welcome Robert to Short and to the Point
- 2:31: 2024 MLB season so far
- 3:35: Cleveland Guardians success
- 6:17: Insider approach to MLB All-Star Game
- 8:44: Most unexpected person who knew Robert
- 10:01: Paul Skenes hype
- 13:11: Mason Miller
- 15:46: Miller’s trade interest
- 17:31: Mason Miller and Nickelback
- 19:10: Garrett Crochet trade value
- 21:18: Luis Robert Jr. trade value
- 22:47: Brent Rooker trade interest
- 25:27: Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade talk
- 27:28: Chisholm’s value
- 29:07: In-division trades
- 32:08: Trade deadline deals
- 33:11: San Francisco Giants
- 36:05: Rich Hill
- 38:08: Baltimore Orioles
