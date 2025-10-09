Rich Podolsky on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews author Rich Podolsky, whose new book “Madden & Summerall–How They Revolutionized NFL Broadcasting” is out wherever you purchase your books.

Brandon and Rich discuss stories from Rich’s book, which takes us through the broadcasting careers of John Madden and Pat Summerall when they were at CBS Sports. Rich was a staff writer at CBS and got to know the pair, but he especially became lifelong friends with Madden. Rich gives us a behind the scenes glimpse of the hall of fame coach and one of the defining voices of pro football.

Here’s the full breakdown:

2:11: “Madden & Summerall”

7:42: CBS Sports/Friendship with John Madden

18:07: Madden with Pat Summerall

35:00: Madden’s influences

39:21: Madden video game

